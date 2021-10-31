Rock Hall 2021: Watch Taylor Swift Perform Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”

Taylor Swift opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a performance of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” Swift presented King for her solo artist induction into the Rock Hall, too. Watch the performance, as well as some of Swift’s induction speech, below. Also below, find Carole King’s performance of “You’ve Got a Friend.” Read Swift’s full speech at Rolling Stone.

King had previously been inducted into the Rock Hall with her former husband Gerry Goffin, with whom she wrote hits like “The Loco-Motion,” and “One Fine Day,” as well as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” The first version of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” was recorded and released by the Shirelles in 1960. King later released her own version on 1971’s Tapestry.

