Roger Waters Announces 2022 North American Tour

Roger Waters has rescheduled his North American tour to 2022 and announced new tour dates. The This Is Not a Drill tour, which was set to take place last year prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will now kick off with a show in Pittsburgh on July 6. Ticketholders for the original 2020 shows will have their tickets honored for the 2022 shows. Find more details in the announcement video below.

“The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man,” Rogers wrote in announcing the tour. “Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”

Last year, Waters released the Us + Them concert film, shot in 2018. The Pink Floyd co-founder’s last studio album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, was released in 2017.

