Roger Waters Says He Turned Down Instagram Offer to Use Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall” in Advertisement

At a recent event in support of Julian Assange, Roger Waters said that he turned down an offer to have Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” featured in an Instagram advertisement, as Rolling Stone notes. “It’s a request for the rights to use my song ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram,” Waters said while holding a purported offer letter. “So it’s a missive… from Mark Zuckerberg to me. Arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money. And the answer is, fuck you! No fucking way.”

Waters continued, “I only mention that because this is an insidious, it’s the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything, you know, so those of us who do have any power—and I do have a little bit, in terms of the publishing control of my songs I do, anyways—so I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.”

Waters proceeded to read from the letter: “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless a work.”

He then said, “And yet… they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room! And prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public, so the general public could go, What?”

Watch the press conference moment and find a tweet from Roger Waters below.