Róisín Murphy Announces Remix Album, Shares New Song “Assimilation”: Listen

Róisín Murphy has announced Crooked Machine, a reinterpretation of last year’s Róisín Machine, produced by Crooked Man aka DJ Parrot. The new LP is led by “Assimilation,” a rework of “Simulation.” Crooked Machine arrives digitally on April 30 and on vinyl on June 11 as part of Record Store Day. Check out “Assimilation” and the full Crooked Machine tracklist below.

“[DJ] Parrot doesn’t try to be ‘cool,’ I reckon that’s the last thing on his mind,” Murphy said in a statement about working with the producer on the remix LP. “I think Crooked Machine is one of his greatest achievements so far…. I think I prefer it to the original album, slightly less me and all the more ‘cool’ for it!”

Crooked Machine:

01 Kingdom of Machines

02 Echo Returns

03 Capable Rhythm

04 Assimilation

05 Crooked Madame

06 Less Is More

07 Name Changer

08 We Are the Law

09 Hardcore Jealousy