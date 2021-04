Rolling Loud has announced its 2021 festival. It takes place July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It retains the same headliners from the postponed 2020 festival: Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky. The lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Shmurda, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and more. Find the lineup poster below.

