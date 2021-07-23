Rolling Loud Miami Stage Structure Collapses One Day Before Festival

By
star95radio
-
0
12


A stage’s screen structure collapsed during preparations for Rolling Loud Miami tonight (July 22)—one day ahead of the festival’s scheduled start date, WPLG Local 10 reports. According to a festival representative, there were no injuries resulting from the incident at Hard Rock Stadium. 

“During load in and construction, a projection screen fell as it hadn’t yet been secured,” Rolling Loud Miami’s representative said in a statement. “There were no injuries and the stage is being reset for the weekend.”

After last year’s postponement, the festival’s headliners include Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Its New York edition is slated for October, with Rolling Loud California set for Los Angeles in December.



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR