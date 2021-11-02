Rostam Shares A. G. Cook and A. K. Paul’s Remixes of Changephobia Songs: Listen

Rostam has announced Changephobia Remixes, a collection that’s arriving before the end of 2021 in two parts. The first part, out today, features remixes from A. G. Cook and A. K. Paul. Listen to Cook’s version of “Kinney” and Paul’s remix of “These Kids We Knew,” plus remixes by Backyard and Billy Lemos, below.

Changephobia Remixes: Part 2 is out December 2 and will feature Easyfun, Japanese Wallpaper, Ben Bohmer, and Roth Bart Baron. Read Pitchfork’s Moodboard interview “Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album.”