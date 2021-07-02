RP Boo Announces New Album Established!

Footwork originator RP Boo has announced Established!, a new full-length album due out September 17 via Planet Mu. The tracklist features two previously released songs, “All My Life” and “Finally Here,” featuring Afiya. You can check out the tracklist below.

Established! is RP Boo’s fourth album for Planet Mu. His debut on the label, Legacy, came out in 2013. His most recent album, I’ll Tell You What!, was issued in 2018.

Revisit Pitchfork’s track review of “Back From the Future.”

Established!:

01 All My Life

02 How 2 Get It Done!

03 Haters Increase the Heat!

04 Oh!

05 Finally Here [ft. Afiya]

06 All Over

07 Just Like That!

08 Be Of It!

09 Now U Know!

10 Ivory Surface

11 Beauty Speak of Sounds

12 Another Night to Party