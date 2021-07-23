Ryuichi Sakamoto Details Minamata Soundtrack, Shares New Song: Listen

Iconic composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has revealed the details for his soundtrack to Minamata, director Andrew Levitas’ film about the war photographer W. Eugene Smith. The album will come out on July 30 via Milan Records. Minamata (Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack) features Sakamoto’s score, as well as “One Single Voice,” performed by Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins. Listen to the album-opening “Minamata Piano Theme” below.
Levitas wrote liner notes for the 2xLP edition of the Minamata soundtrack. “Ryuichi was my dream collaborator—he would be on any film—but on this mission in particular, there could be no one else,” the director said in a statement. “The music quite literally needed to represent both the absolute best of humanity as well as the worst…. In my opinion, Ryuichi was able to elegantly ride this razor’s edge and deliver on this concept entirely.”
Following his Minamata soundtrack, Ryuichi Sakamoto will release his soundtrack for the new Netflix movie Beckett on August 13 (via Milan Records). The album will include Devonté Hynes’ song for the film, “Born to Be.”
Minamata (Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack):
01 Minamata Piano Theme
02 Into Japan
03 Landscape
04 The Boy
05 Chisso Co
06 Boy and Camera
07 Hidden Data
08 Blow Up
09 Rally and Persuasion
10 Meeting
11 Offer
12 Commitment
13 Fire
14 Sharing
15 Rising
16 Chisso Gate
17 Arson Man
18 Suicide
19 Mother and Child
20 Coda
21 Icon
22 One Single Voice (by Katherine Jenkins)