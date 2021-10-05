Ryuichi Sakamoto, Sigur Rós, and More Featured on New Charity Ambient Album

Coldcut have compiled and sequenced an album of ambient recordings by old and new masters of the form, including Ryuichi Sakamoto and Suzanne Ciani. Released by Coldcut’s Ninja Tune imprint Ahead of Our Time to benefit mental health charities, @0 also features new work by Steve Roach, Julianna Barwick, Laraaji, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, as well as a Sigur Rós rework by the band’s close collaborator Paul Corley. It’s out November 19, preceded by EPs of paired tracks. Listen to the first, with Ciani’s “Morning Spring” and Smith’s “Mt Baker,” below.

Coldcut’s Matt Black said: “‘@0’ refers to that liminal state experienced many times where my mental and emotional stability was not solid and it felt like teetering on a zero axis about to fall into depression, or more rarely, mania. I found that ambient music, by making no psychic demands, often opened some space and with its soft fascination, subtly raised the energy, helping to avoid that downward spiral and navigate slowly up and out. @0 is a balance point.”

Ninja Tune is donating its 50% of net profits to CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Mind, and Black Minds Matter.

@0:

01 Ryuichi Sakamoto: “Aqua (from Playing Piano for the Isolated)”

02 Double Cushion: “For Ignatz Karmelito”

03 Julianna Barwick: “Star Ray”

04 ANNA: “Another Dream”

05 Obay Alsharani: “Dream Within a Dream”

06 Daniel Pemberton / FSOL: “Behind the Eyes”

07 NDiPA X Flex Machina: “Bandra Tanpura” [ft. Sandeep Mishra]

08 ill-esha: “Sonata of Solitude”

09 Specimens: “Concrète Dreams”

10 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: “Mt Baker”

11 Skee Mask: “CG Drip”

12 Helena Hauff: “Thalassa”

13 Rovo / System 7: “Unseen Onsen (Translucent Mix)”

14 Coldcut: “The Fire Burns Out”

15 Sigur Rós: “Rembihnútur (Liminal re-work by Paul Corley)”

16 Imogen Heap: “The Happy Song (Coldcut Remix)”

17 Ned Scott (The Egg): “Patchwork”

18 Noodreem: “The Healing Light of Sound”

19 Suzanne Ciani: “Morning Spring”

20 James Heather: “And She Came Home (Strings Version)”

21 Nailah Hunter: “Sadko”

22 David Wenngren: “Pianoise”

23 A Winged Victory for the Sullen: “Beethoven 250”

24 Steve Roach: “The Drift Home”

25 Laraaji: “llusion of Time”

26 Yak Herder: “Otaku Reverse”

27 Mira Calix: “danaïdes”

28 FRKTL: “Rhododendron Forest Rescue”

29 Irresistible Force X Coldcut: “Autumn Leaves Return”

30 Coldcut X Mixmaster Morris: “@0 Mix”