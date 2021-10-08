Sally Shapiro Announce New Album Sad Cities, Share New Song “Fading Away”: Listen

Sally Shapiro, the project of Shapiro and producer Johan Agebjörn, have announced that their reunion, following their 2016 dissolution, will culminate in a new album. Sad Cities is out February 18 via Italians Do It Better, and, in addition to the recent single “Fading Away,” the album includes the new single “Forget About You.” Watch the new animated music video for that song below.
Sally Shapiro last released Somewhere Else in 2013. The new album was mixed by Agebjörn and Johnny Jewel.
Sad Cities:
01 Forget About You
02 Believe in Me
03 Down This Road [ft. Highway Superstar]
04 Sad City
05 Dulcinea
06 Falling Clouds
07 Love in Slow Motion [ft. Electric Youth]
08 Million Ways
09 Tell Me How [ft. Tommy ’86]
10 Christmas Escape
11 Fading Away