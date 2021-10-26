Sasami Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares Videos for Two Songs: Watch

01 Skin a Rat
02 The Greatest
03 Say It
04 Call Me Home
05 Need It to Work
06 Tried to Understand
07 Make It Right
08 Sorry Entertainer
09 Squeeze [ft. No Home]
10 Feminine Water Turmoil
11 Not a Love Song
Sasami:
10-29 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory ^
10-30 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^
10-31 Austin, TX – Stubb’s (Levitation)
11-01 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^
11-03 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^
11-04 Tempe, AZ – Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^
11-07 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre ^
11-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^
11-11 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^
11-12 San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn ^
11-13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst ^
11-15 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^
11-16 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^
03-04 Brattleboro, VT – The Stone Church
03-05 Woodstock, NY – The Colony
03-06 Rochester, NY – The Bug Jar
03-08 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
03-10 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
03-11 Savannah, GA – Savannah Stopover
03-21 Nashville, TN – The End
03-22 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory Stage
03-24 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
03-25 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03-26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
03-27 Cambridge, MA – Sonia
03-30 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
03-31 Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
04-01 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
04-02 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
04-03 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
04-05 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
04-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
04-08 Boise, ID – The Shredder
04-09 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
04-10 Seattle, WA – Barboza
04-12 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
04-13 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
04-21 Bristol, England – Marble Factory *
04-22 Leeds, England – University Union Refectory *
04-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom *
04-25 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street *
04-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Academy *
04-28 London, England – The Roundhouse *
04-29 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton *
04-30 Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Botanique Festival *
05-02 Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix *
05-03 Paris, France – L’Olympia *
05-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *
05-06 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten *
05-07 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks *
05-09 Berlin, Germany – Metropol *
05-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega *
05-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Fallan
05-12 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *
05-14 Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik *
05-15 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria *
05-17 Vienna, Austria – WUK *
05-18 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre *
05-19 Munich, Germany – Strom *
^ supporting Japanese Breakfast
* supporting Mitski