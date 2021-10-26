Sasami Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares Videos for Two Songs: Watch

01 Skin a Rat

02 The Greatest

03 Say It

04 Call Me Home

05 Need It to Work

06 Tried to Understand

07 Make It Right

08 Sorry Entertainer

09 Squeeze [ft. No Home]

10 Feminine Water Turmoil

11 Not a Love Song

Sasami:

10-29 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory ^

10-30 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

10-31 Austin, TX – Stubb’s (Levitation)

11-01 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^

11-03 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

11-04 Tempe, AZ – Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

11-07 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre ^

11-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

11-11 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

11-12 San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn ^

11-13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst ^

11-15 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^

11-16 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^

03-04 Brattleboro, VT – The Stone Church

03-05 Woodstock, NY – The Colony

03-06 Rochester, NY – The Bug Jar

03-08 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

03-10 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

03-11 Savannah, GA – Savannah Stopover

03-21 Nashville, TN – The End

03-22 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory Stage

03-24 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

03-25 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03-26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

03-27 Cambridge, MA – Sonia

03-30 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

03-31 Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

04-01 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

04-02 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

04-03 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

04-05 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

04-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

04-08 Boise, ID – The Shredder

04-09 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

04-10 Seattle, WA – Barboza

04-12 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

04-13 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

04-21 Bristol, England – Marble Factory *

04-22 Leeds, England – University Union Refectory *

04-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom *

04-25 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street *

04-26 Manchester, England – Manchester Academy *

04-28 London, England – The Roundhouse *

04-29 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton *

04-30 Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

05-02 Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix *

05-03 Paris, France – L’Olympia *

05-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

05-06 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten *

05-07 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks *

05-09 Berlin, Germany – Metropol *

05-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega *

05-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Fallan

05-12 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *

05-14 Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik *

05-15 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria *

05-17 Vienna, Austria – WUK *

05-18 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa Theatre *

05-19 Munich, Germany – Strom *

^ supporting Japanese Breakfast

* supporting Mitski