Sasu Ripatti Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Sasu Ripatti, the Finnish producer known for his work as Vladislav Delay, has announced a new album titled Fun Is Not a Straight Line. The LP arrives June 25 via Planet Mu. Today, Ripatti has released lead single “speedmemories,” which you can listen to below. Scroll down for Fun Is Not a Straight Line’s album art and tracklist.
According to press materials, Ripatti turned to the rhythmic structures of rap and bass music for inspiration on his new album. “I bought Nas’ Illmatic when it came out in ’94 and have more or less been listening to rap since,” he said. “I’m not really sure why now, but that rap influence wanted to come through.”
Later this month, on April 16, Ripatti willl release the new Vladislav Delay album Rakka II. Read Pitchfork’s “Where to Start with Vladislav Delay, Finland’s Shape-Shifting Ambient-Techno Auteur.”
Fun Is Not a Straight Line:
01 filthyfresh
02 monolith
03 motherfuckyou
04 speedmemories
05 flowers
06 everyday
07 90 dreams
08 wants interlude
09 videophonekitty
10 movathat
11 girl is hip