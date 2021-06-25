SAULT Release New Album NINE (for 99 Days): Listen

SAULT, the mysterious UK-based group, have released their new album NINE. As the group previously noted, the album is going to be available to stream, download, and purchase for only the next 99 days. The clock is ticking until the group makes this thing scarce, so give it a listen below while you still can.

Two SAULT albums were released last year: Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise). Read more about Untitled (Black Is) in “Great Records You May Have Missed: Summer 2020.”

NINE:

01 Haha

02 London Gangs

03 Trap Life

04 Fear

05 Mikes Story

06 Bitter Streets

07 Alcohol

08 You From London

09 9

10 Light in Your Hands