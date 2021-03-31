Savages’ Jehnny Beth and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Jehnny Beth and Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie have announced a collaborative album. Utopian Ashes arrives July 2 via Third Man. Today, Beth and Gillespie have shared a Douglas Hart–directed music video for their lead single “Remember We Were Lovers.” Check it out below.

Beth and Gillespie first met in 2015, performing with Suicide at the Barbican. In addition to Beth and Gillespie, Utopian Ashes features Beth’s frequent collaborator Johnny Hostile (on bass) alongside Primal Scream trio Andrew Innes (guitar), Martin Duffy (piano) and Darrin Mooney (drums). The LP was inspired by classic country soul duets—like Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris’ “Grievous Angel” and George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s “We Go Together.”

“In the same way you create characters for a novel, we’ve created characters here,” Beth said in press materials. “But you put yourself in it, because you’re trying to understand the human situation. The singing has to be authentic. That’s all that matters.” Gillespie added:

When you write a song you marry the personal with the fictional and make art. I was thinking about two people living alone, together but apart, existing and suffering in a psychic malaise, who plough on because of responsibilities and commitments. It’s about the impermanence of everything—an existential fact that everyone has to face at some point in their lives.

Utopian Ashes:

01 Chase It Down

02 English Town

03 Remember We Were Lovers

04 Your Heart Will Aways Be Broken

05 Stones of Silence

06 You Don’t Know What Love Is

07 Self-Crowned King of Nothingness

08 You Can Trust Me Now

09 Living a Lie

10 Sunk in Reverie