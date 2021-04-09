Saweetie Joins Gwen Stefani on New Version of “Slow Clap”: Watch the Video

Saweetie has joined Gwen Stefani on a new version of “Slow Clap,” a solo single by the former No Doubt singer that was first released last month. The new track arrives with a music video directed by Sophie Muller, who helmed the visuals for No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” and Stefani’s “Wind It Up.” Watch the new clip below.

Stefani co-wrote the original “Slow Clap” with songwriter/producer Ross Golan and songwriter Luke Niccoli. She also co-wrote her pervious single, December’s “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” with the pair. Stefani’s last record, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, arrived in October 2017.

Earlier this year, Saweetie teamed up with Doja Cat for “Best Friend.” She’s readying her debut album Pretty B*tch Music.

