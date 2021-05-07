Saweetie Shares Video for New Song “Fast (Motion)”: Watch

Saweetie has shared a music video for a new single called “Fast (Motion).” In the video, the rapper is an unstoppable athlete, conquering opponents in basketball, football, the octagon, track, and more. It features an appearance from WNBA star A’ja Wilson. The song is due to appear on her forthcoming album Pretty B*tch Music, which is due on June 25 via Warner. Watch the new video below.

The new song follows Saweetie’s Doja Cat collaboration “Best Friend,” the new version of Gwen Stefani’s “Slow Clap,” and the Drakeo the Ruler–featuring track “Risky.”