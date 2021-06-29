Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Announces New Noun EP, Shares New Song: Listen

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster has announced a new EP under her Noun project, as Rolling Stone points out. It’s called In the Shade, and it arrives later this summer via State Champion. Today (June 29), Paternoster has shared the title track, along with a goofy music video directed by Dawn Riddle. Check out the clip (which features a woman wearing a Bart Simpson-like mask) below.

“Obviously, like most of us, what I want is to see a lifesize Bart Simpson going through his quotidian existence,” Riddle said of the video in a statement to Rolling Stone. She added: “So here we see Bart, filled with bad boy energy, stifled by Springfield’s suburban confines.”

In the Shade was co-produced by Paternoster and Eric Bennett and recorded at Lakehouse Studio in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The EP features vocals from Shanna Polley on one song, as well as drums by Angie Boylan, who has worked with Sleater-Kinney and Aye Nako. A release date for the EP has not yet been announced.

Paternoster’s last album with Screaming Females was 2018’s All at Once. The following year they released the B-sides collection Singles Too.