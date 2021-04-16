Secretly Canadian Announces 25th Anniversary Campaign, Shares New Songs: Listen

Secretly Canadian has announced a forthcoming slate of releases and a fundraising campaign to celebrate the label’s 25th anniversary. Proceeds from sales of music and more will go to the nonprofit New Hope for Families, with a goal of raising $250,000. Today, the label issues the campaign’s first offerings: Stella Donnelly’s cover of Jens Lekman’s “If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)” and Porridge Radio’s reimagining of Scout Niblett’s “Wet Road”, both of which arrive as part of the label’s SC25 Singles campaign. Listen to those below.

SC25 Singles will total 25 tracks. The larger anniversary campaign will also include reissues of Secretly Canadian titles over the years in updated packaging, including the War on Drugs’ Wagonwheel Blues, Jens Lekman’s When I Said I Wanted to Be Your Dog, and Whitney’s Light Upon the Lake.

New Hope for Families, the program’s beneficiary, is the only shelter in Bloomington, Indiana that does not separate family members, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.