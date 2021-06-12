Secretly Canadian Announces Next Set of SC25 Reissues: ANOHNI, Richard Swift, and More

Secretly Canadian has announced its next set of SC25 Editions. The second installment of the label’s 25th anniversary reissue series will include re-releases of ANOHNI’s HOPELESSNESS, Richard Swift’s Dressed Up for the Letdown, Damien Jurado’s Where Shall You Take Me?, and Here We Go Magic’s A Different Ship. All four albums will be available September 3 as limited edition specially packaged LPs, including colored vinyl, commemorative essays, prints, and more.

The label has also shared the two latest installments in its SC25 Singles series. The entires are NNAMDÏ’s cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Lonely Weekend” and Beach Fossils’ rendition of Kelly Lee Owens’ “L.I.N.E.” Listen below.

Proceeds from sales of music and more will go to the nonprofit New Hope for Families, with the goal of raising $250,000.