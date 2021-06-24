Shackleton Announces First Album in 9 Years, Shares New Track: Listen

Shackleton, aka Berlin-based producer and sound artist Sam Shackleton, has announced a new album. Departing Like Rivers is out September 3 via his label Woe to the Septic Heart! Today he’s shared the album opener; listen to “Something Tells Me / Pour Out Like Water” below.

The album is billed as Shackleton’s third, following the 2012 release Music For the Quiet Hour/The Drawbar Organ EPs. (In the interim, he has released several collaborative records with artists including Waclaw Zimpel.) “Unlike much of my work recently, it is not a ‘concept album’ and is without any collaborators,” Shackleton said in a press release. “I just wanted to focus on my core sound really but without any of the genre tropes that may have been present the last time I made a solo album.” He continued: