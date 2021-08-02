Shamir Announces New Book But I’m a Painter

Shamir has announced his first book, But I’m a Painter. The mixed media chapbook comprises essays about paintings Shamir has made since he was 21 years old. It’s due out August 27 via Bottlecap Press.
In a statement, Shamir said of the book:
In March, Shamir covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Dsharpg” as part of her 10th anniversary double album epic Ten. In January, he shared the video for “Diet,” from his 2020 self-titled LP.
