Shamir Announces New Book But I’m a Painter

Shamir has announced his first book, But I’m a Painter. The mixed media chapbook comprises essays about paintings Shamir has made since he was 21 years old. It’s due out August 27 via Bottlecap Press.

In a statement, Shamir said of the book:

“I was once described by my close friend and frequent collaborator Fiona Campbell as ‘cursed with talent.’ I could not have resonated with this sentiment more. Many have described me as a ‘jack of all trades,’ and I guess I would too. Having multiple skills and talents in a world of side hustles and late stage capitalism can feel overwhelming when you’re already a full time artist. I started painting as a child before I even picked up the guitar. Although music engulfed my life, painting was always my first love. But I’m a Painter begins with me disillusioned after a rocky descent into the music industry, desperately trying to find a creative outlet that didn’t feel immediately exploited. Rediscovering my love of painting helped me get in touch with my inner child and granted me catharsis at times when music and writing weren’t enough. But I’m a Painter chronicles my paintings and the stories behind them. It’s an insight into the mind of an artist who’s scrapbooking their life via a paintbrush.”

In March, Shamir covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Dsharpg” as part of her 10th anniversary double album epic Ten. In January, he shared the video for “Diet,” from his 2020 self-titled LP.

