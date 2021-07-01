Shorter Film Scores Now Eligible for Academy Awards

Today (June 30), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced a number of updated rules and campaign regulations for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, as Variety points out. One of the new guidelines allows for shorter film scores to become eligible for Oscar nomination.

To get nominated for Best Original Score in the past, the Academy used to require that the score make up 60% of the film’s music. Now, that minimum has been reduced to 35%. Additionally, the AMPAS announced that in the Best Original Song category, a film cannot submit any more than five songs for consideration. Find full list of changes here.

