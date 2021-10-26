Shygirl Shares New Song “Cleo”: Listen

Shygirl has shared the music video for new song titled “Cleo,” her second single of the year. Check out the song’s glamorous new visual, directed by Trinity Ellis, below.

The London-based artist released her Alias EP last fall, following her 2018 debut EP Cruel Practice. This summer, she recruited Slowthai for the one-off track “BDE.” She also joined Mura Masa on the Dawn of Chromatica remix of Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s “Sour Candy.”

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Shygirl Is Shaping London Club Music In Her Own Bawdy Image,” and see more in “Pitchfork’s 25 Next List: The Artists Shaping Where Music Will Go From Here.”