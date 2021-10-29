Sigur Rós’ Jónsi Releasing New Solo Album Obsidian Tomorrow

Tomorrow (October 30), Sigur Rós’ Jónsi is releasing a new solo album, co-produced by Paul Corley. It’s titled Obsidian, and Jónsi developed it alongside a visual art installation of the same name that opens tomorrow, too. Obsidian runs at New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery through December 17. Find the Obsidian tracklist and album cover below.

Jónsi released his first solo album Go in 2010, not following it with another one until last fall’s Shiver. Sigur Ros issued Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral work they first premiered in Reykjavik in 2002, last December.

Obsidian:

01 Vikur

02 Ambrox

03 Kvika

04 Pyralone

05 Obsidian

06 Cypriol

07 Eyja

08 Öskufall

09 Vetiverol

10 Hedione