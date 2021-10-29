Sigur Rós’ Jónsi Releasing New Solo Album Obsidian Tomorrow

Tomorrow (October 30), Sigur Rós’ Jónsi is releasing a new solo album, co-produced by Paul Corley. It’s titled Obsidian, and Jónsi developed it alongside a visual art installation of the same name that opens tomorrow, too. Obsidian runs at New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery through December 17. Find the Obsidian tracklist and album cover below.
Jónsi released his first solo album Go in 2010, not following it with another one until last fall’s Shiver. Sigur Ros issued Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral work they first premiered in Reykjavik in 2002, last December.
Obsidian:
01 Vikur
02 Ambrox
03 Kvika
04 Pyralone
05 Obsidian
06 Cypriol
07 Eyja
08 Öskufall
09 Vetiverol
10 Hedione