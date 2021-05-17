Sin Quirin Exits Ministry One Year After Facing Allegations of Underage Sexual Relationships

Sin Quirin is no longer the guitarist in the industrial metal band Ministry, Billboard reports. The news comes over a year after Quirin was accused by two women of engaging in sexual intercourse with them more than 15 years ago when they were 15 and 16 years old, respectively.

Quirin reportedly announced his departure on Friday via a Facebook post—which now appears to be deleted—that didn’t reference the allegations. Quirin reportedly claimed he was leaving the band to focus on his health, personal life, and other projects. The news of Quirin’s exit from the band comes as Ministry prepare to tour this fall. When reached by Pitchfork and asked if the allegations were a factor in Quirin’s departure, a representative for Ministry simply confirmed that Quirin is no longer in the band.

When the allegations were initially published, Quirin issued a statement of denial via his attorney. “Mr. Quirin denies ever have (sic) any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority,” the attorney Randolph Ortega wrote. Ortega also claimed that Ministry’s Al Jourgensen was “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”