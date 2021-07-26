Skepta Announces All In EP Featuring Kid Cudi and J Balvin

Skepta has announced his new EP All In. The five-song release is out July 30, and it features Kid Cudi, J Balvin, and Teezee. Find the tracklist below.

Skepta recently shared the new song “Lane Switcha” as part of the F9 soundtrack featuring A$AP Rocky and the late Pop Smoke. His last album was 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss.

Read “Reaction Videos Are Helping UK Rappers Reach a U.S. Audience.”

All In:

01 Bellator

02 Peace of Mind [ft. Teezee & Kid Cudi]

03 Nirvana [ft. J Balvin]

04 Lit Like This

05 Eyes on Me