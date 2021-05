After releasing “Butterflies” on Monday, Skrillex is back with his second track of the week. The new song, “Too Bizarre,” features Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and experimental rock artist Siiickbrain. “Too Bizarre” is released with a video featuring a raucous underground rock show. Watch below.

Skrillex’s “Butterflies” features Starrah and Four Tet. The song marked Skrillex’s first single of 2021. He previously shared the track “Kliptown Empyrean” last October.