Skullcrusher Announces New Storm in Summer EP, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Following her 2020 debut, Los Angeles–based artist Helen Ballentine has announced another new Skullcrusher EP. The new release, called Storm in Summer, arrives April 9 via Secretly Canadian. The EP includes the previously released “Song for Nick Drake” and was recorded with collaborator Noah Weinman. Below, check out the new music video for the Storm in Summer title track.

“I wrote ‘Storm in Summer’ after releasing the first Skullcrusher EP,” Ballentine reflected in a statement. “Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal. I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked. I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”

Last fall, Ballentine shared a cover of “Lift,” the long-lost OK Computer–era song by Radiohead song released as part of the band’s anniversary celebrations in 2017.

Storm in Summer EP:

01 Windshield

02 Song for Nick Drake

03 Steps

04 Storm in Summer

05 Prefer