Sleater-Kinney, Black Thought, More Announced for Audible Series Words + Music

Audiobook and podcast site Audible has announced a new slate of artists to feature on their Words + Music series. Sleater-Kinney, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Gary Clark Jr., Sting, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Yo-Yo Ma will join the current roster of musicians for the “musical storytelling” program.

Sleater-Kinney’s program premieres June 17, and will find co-leaders Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein revisiting their shared history of making music together. During Black Thought’s segment (premiering June 3), the Roots frontman will examine his life and career in seven year increments, starting with his childhood in Philadelphia. Billie Joe Armstrong’s piece, titled “Welcome yo My Panic,” will premiere April 22, and chronicle his career from the early days in the alternative rock scene to his current role as a successful musician and his foray into Broadway.

