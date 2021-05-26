Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song “High in the Grass”: Watch

Sleater-Kinney have released a new song from Path of Wellness. “High in the Grass” follows lead single “Worry With You.” Watch the gauzy, kaleidoscopic video, directed by Kelly Sears, below.

Path of Wellness, out June 11, follows 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. It is their first record to be recorded without Janet Weiss since the drummer joined the group in 1996. Now a duo, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein invited local Portland musicians to work with them in the studio. It is their first LP to be self-produced, and it’s coming out on Mom+Pop.

