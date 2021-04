The California stoner metal band Sleep have released a double 12″ single called Iommic Life via Third Man. The package features a pair of 12″ singles—“The Clarity” and “Leagues Beneath”—with music on the A-sides and an etching by artist Dave Kloc on the B-sides. Preview the records below.

Three years ago on 4/20, Sleep released The Sciences, their first new release in almost 20 years. See where Sleep’s The Sciences landed on Pitchfork’s “The Best 50 Albums of 2018.”