Sleepy Hallow Announces Debut Album, Shares New “Chicken/Mi No Sabe” Video: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow is releasing the new album Still Sleep? on June 2 (via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records). Great John produced the album. Below, check out the new music video for the record’s “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe.”
Sleepy Hallow co-owns Winners Circle Entertainment with his frequent collaborator Sheff G. Still Sleep? is being touted as Sleepy Hallow’s debut album. Last year, he shared the project Sleepy for President and an EP called The Black House. The previous year, Sleepy Hallow issued his debut mixtape Don’t Sleep.
Still Sleep?:
01 Basketball Dreams (Intro)
02 2 Sauce
03 4or Daze
04 2055
05 Make You
06 Equal
07 Scrub
08 Sleepy Freestyle
09 Chicken
10 Mi No Sabe
11 1999
12 Murder She Wrote (Outro)
13 Low Key (Bonus)
14 Tip Toe (Bonus) [ft. Sheff G]