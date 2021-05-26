Sleepy Hallow Announces Debut Album, Shares New “Chicken/Mi No Sabe” Video: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow is releasing the new album Still Sleep? on June 2 (via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records). Great John produced the album. Below, check out the new music video for the record’s “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe.”

Sleepy Hallow co-owns Winners Circle Entertainment with his frequent collaborator Sheff G. Still Sleep? is being touted as Sleepy Hallow’s debut album. Last year, he shared the project Sleepy for President and an EP called The Black House. The previous year, Sleepy Hallow issued his debut mixtape Don’t Sleep.

Still Sleep?:

01 Basketball Dreams (Intro)

02 2 Sauce

03 4or Daze

04 2055

05 Make You

06 Equal

07 Scrub

08 Sleepy Freestyle

09 Chicken

10 Mi No Sabe

11 1999

12 Murder She Wrote (Outro)

13 Low Key (Bonus)

14 Tip Toe (Bonus) [ft. Sheff G]