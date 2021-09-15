Snail Mail Announces New Album Valentine, Shares New Video: Watch

Snail Mail has announced her new album Valentine with a video for the title track. The follow-up to 2018’s Lush is due out November 5 via Matador. Check out the video for “Valentine” on YouTube.

Lindsey Jordan wrote Valentine in 2019 and 2020 and recorded it with help from producer Brad Cook. “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” she said in a statement. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

After postponing a 2020 tour, Snail Mail heads back out on the road in the United States in November before jetting to Europe in 2022. Check out the full list of dates below.

Check out Pitchfork’s feature “A Candid Conversation Between Liz Phair and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan”

Valentine:

01 Valentine

02 Ben Franklin

03 Headlock

04 Light Blue

05 Forever (Sailing)

06 Madonna

07 c. et. al.

08 Glory

09 Automate

10 Mia

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Snail Mail:

11-27 Richmond, VA – The National *

11-28 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre *

11-30 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater *

12-01 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor *

12-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

12-04 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine *

12-05 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall *

12-07 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

12-08 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

12-10 St Louis, MO – The Pageant *

12-11 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre *

12-12 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre *

12-13 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre *

12-15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

12-16 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place *

12-17 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall *

12-18 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony *

12-19 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

12-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore *

02-18 Manchester, England – Manchester Academy 2

02-20 Glasgow, Scotland – QMU

02-22 Bristol, England – SWX

02-23 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

02-25 Paris, France – Le Trabendo

02-26 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

02-27 Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv

02-28 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

03-02 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

03-03 Munich, Germany – Ampere

03-04 Dresden, Germany – Groovestation

03-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

03-07 Gothenburg, Sweden – Oceanen

03-08 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

03-10 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

03-12 Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

03-13 Hamburg, Germany – Knust

03-14 Brussels, Germany – AB Ballroom

03-15 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

03-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

04-05 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

04-06 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer #

04-07 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre #

04-08 Boston, MA – Royale #

04-09 Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda #

04-11 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre #

04-12 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

04-14 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre #

04-15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

04-16 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall #

04-17 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater #

04-20 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre ^

04-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre ^

04-22 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^

04-23 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^

04-24 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

04-27 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

04-28 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

04-29 Mesa, AZ – The Nile ^

04-30 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf ^

05-02 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

05-03 Dallas, TX – The Factory Studio ^

05-05 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven Stage ^

05-06 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

05-07 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle ^

05-08 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville ^

* with Spencer & Hotline TNT

#with Joy Again

^with The Goon Sax