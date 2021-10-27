Snail Mail Shares Video for New Song “Madonna”: Watch

Snail Mail has shared a video for her new song “Madonna,” from the forthcoming LP Valentine. It captures a performance at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Westchester County, New York. Watch below.

Of the new song, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan said in a statement: “I am excited to share this one! In summation it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

Snail Mail has previously shared videos for “Ben Franklin” and Valentine’s title track. The band is scheduled to tour the United States in November and December, and Europe in February 2022.

Check out Pitchfork’s new feature “Snail Mail Can’t Help But Confess.”