Soccer Mommy Announces 2021 Tour

Soccer Mommy has announced new 2021 tour dates. The North American shows begin in September and stretch into November; Emily Reo and Squirrel Flower are set to support. Find her Soccer Mommy’s schedule below.

Soccer Mommy’s most recent album color theory was released in February 2020. She was scheduled to head out on tour last year prior to the onset of the pandemic. Last fall, she put out the previously unreleased demos from the album.

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview, “Soccer Mommy Breaks Down Every Track on Her New Album, color theory.”

Soccer Mommy: 2021 North American Tour

09-15 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

09-16 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

09-17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

09-19 Washington, D.C. – 930 Club *

09-21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

09-22-23 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club *

09-25 Montreal, Quebec – Farmount Theatre *

09-26 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09-28 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop *

09-29 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10-01 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

10-21 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

10-22 Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^

10-23 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

10-26 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^

10-27 San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

10-28 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre ^

10-29 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^

10-31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^

11-01 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^

11-02 Boise, ID – Olympic ^

11-04 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

11-06 Omaha, NE – Waiting Room ^

11-07 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11-08 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

11-09 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^

* with Squirrel Flower

^ with Emily Reo