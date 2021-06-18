Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “Kissing in the Rain”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has released a new song, part of the soundtrack to the new comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal. “Kissing in the Rain” appears alongside other songs by Mastodon, IDLES, HEALTH, and others. Check it out below.

Since releasing her second album color theory last winter, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison has covered the Cars, Jay Som, MGMT, and the Chicks. Allison issued a deluxe edition of color theory with demos and more last fall, and Soccer Mommy is set to tour the United States beginning in September.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Soccer Mommy Breaks Down Every Track on Her New Album, color theory.”