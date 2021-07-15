Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “Rom Com 2004”: Watch the Video

Soccer Mommy has shared a new single, “Rom Com 2004.” Produced by BJ Burton, the track arrives with a surreal visual by Fustic.Studio, starring Sophie Allison’s Nintendo Mii avatar. “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it,” Allison said. “Then I told BJ to destroy it.” Watch the video below.

Soccer Mommy’s return to the stage this fall will be the first time she’s toured behind her latest album Color Theory, released last year. She followed that LP with a few more demos and a new music video in the fall, with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Actress later remixing two album tracks. Last month, she shared a song called “Kissing in the Rain.”

