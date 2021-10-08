Soft Cell Share New Song “Bruises on My Illusions”: Listen

Soft Cell have shared a new song from their forthcoming record *Happiness Not Included. It’s called “Bruises on My Illusions.” Check it out below.

In a statement, producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball said the new single is “one of [Soft Cell’s] darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric.”

Marc Almond added:

“Bruises on My Illusions” is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds. A darker “Bedsitter.” Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song.

With “Bruises on My Illusions,” the duo has also announced that *Happiness Not Included is out February 25. It’ll be the first new album from Marc Almond and Dave Ball since 2002’s Cruelty Without Beauty. Taking a break for more than a decade after that record, Soft Cell issued the new songs “Northern Lights” and Guilty (‘Cos I Say You Are’)” in a retrospective compilation in 2018. The release followed a farewell show from the duo in London.

