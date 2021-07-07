Sonic Youth Inspire Running Company Satisfy’s New Athletic Wear Line

In the late ’80s-early ’90s, I was deeply into skateboarding and punk rock. One day, one of my friends in middle school gave me Daydream Nation on tape cassette. I was 12 years old. I was fascinated by the melodies of their dissonant and strangely tuned guitars. It was punk, it was melodic, it was arty and it was different from everything else I’d ever heard at that point.

Sonic Youth is the seminal and most important indie-rock band in music history. They redefined my creative freedom, inspiring me to think outside the box and bring a D.I.Y. ethos into my work. To this day, that defining moment of hearing their music for the first time is still what motivates me to alter the perception of running through a kaleidoscope of innovative product design, a romantic take on performance, and a strong community of like-minded individuals.