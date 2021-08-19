Sonny and the Sunsets Announce Vinyl Reissue of Tomorrow Is Alright, Share New Video: Watch

San Francisco garage rockers Sonny and the Sunsets are reissuing their 2009 debut Tomorrow Is Alright. A vinyl edition of the album arrives September 24 via Fat Possum. Today, they have shared a brand new video for the single “Too Young to Burn,” which includes archival footage from the Bay Area music scene, including shots of Kelley Stoltz, John Dwyer, Tim Cohen, and more. Check it out below.

Sonny and the Sunsets released their eighth studio album New Day With New Possibilities earlier this year. It followed their 2019 LP Hairdressers From Heaven, which was produced by James Mercer of the Shins.

