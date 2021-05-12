Sons of Kemet Announce 2022 North American Tour

Sons of Kemet, the Shabaka Hutchings–led jazz group, have announced a 2022 tour behind their forthcoming album Black to the Future. The dates begin with in March and take them across North America through April. Find tickets—which go on sale this Friday—and the dates below.

Black to the Future is out May 14 via Impulse! Records. It features guest spots from Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother, and grime artist D Double E. The group previously shared the album tracks “Hustle” and “Forget the Source.”

