Sony Music Australia CEO Dismissed Amid Allegations of Toxic Workplace

Denis Handlin has been removed as CEO of Sony Music Australia, the country’s most successful label, amid allegations of a toxic work environment, The Guardian reports. Former employees alleged that Handlin oversaw a “boys’ club” workplace where sexual harassment, intimidation, excessive drinking, and sexism went unchecked. (Handlin himself is not accused of sexual harassment.) Reached by The Guardian, the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, said in a statement that Handlin would leave the company immediately.
Until his dismissal, Handlin’s 50-year tenure at Sony Music Australia made him Sony’s longest-serving employee worldwide. He became chief executive in 1984 and was instated as chairman in 1996. As well as receiving various industry accolades, he was recognized within the Australian honors system in 2017 as an officer of the Order of Australia for his services to the industry. The allegations, levelled by more than 20 former employees, span 20 years, according to The Guardian.
In a letter to staff on Monday morning (June 21) viewed by The Guardian, Stringer wrote: