Sparks Announce 2022 North American Tour

Sparks have announced a North American tour set for 2022. The dates kick off in February for two previously-announced shows at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall. The duo will then head across the United States before concluding the tour in Canada. Check out Sparks’ tour poster below.

Last year, brothers Ron and Russell Mael released the new Sparks record A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. The duo is also the subject of a new Edgar Wright documentary The Sparks Brothers. In August, Annette, a film written by Sparks and initially conceived as a new record, will show at select U.S. theaters. Sparks recently shared a song from the film, “So May We Start,” which features vocals from Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday review of Sparks’ 1979 record No. 1 in Heaven.