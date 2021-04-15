SPELLLING Announces New Album The Turning Wheel, Shares New Song: Listen

Bay Area artist Chrystia Cabral has announced a new SPELLLING album: The Turning Wheel, which follows 2019’s Mazy Fly, is out June 25 via Sacred Bones. Listen to its lead single, “Little Deer”—a song inspired by Frida Kahlo’s iconic “Wounded Deer” painting—below.
“‘Little Deer’ is definitely a thesis track,” SPELLLING said in a statement. “I feel that way because it not only showcases the greatest range of instrumentation that is featured on the album, but also because it accomplishes this strong impression of theater that I was striving for with the album as a whole.”
The Turning Wheel:
01 Little Deer
02 Always
03 Turning Wheel
04 The Future
05 Awaken
06 Emperor With an Egg
07 Boys at School
08 Legacy
09 Queen of Wands
10 Magic Act
11 Revolution
12 Sweet Talk