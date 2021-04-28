Squid Announce Tour, Share New Song “Pamphlets”: Listen

Squid have shared a new song called “Pamphlets” from their upcoming debut album Bright Green Field. The track follows “Paddling” and “Narrator.” It arrives with the announcement of the group’s first-ever U.S. tour, which follows dates in the United Kingdom and across Europe. Find those dates, and listen to the new song, below. Bright Green Field is out May 7.

Squid:

09-07 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

09-09 Bristol, England – Marble Factory

09-10 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

09-23 London, England – Printworks

09-24 Birmingham, England – The Crossing

09-25 Nottingham, England – Rock City

09-27 Newcastle, England – NUSU

09-28 Glasgow, Scotland – SW3

09-29 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Empire

09-30 Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

10-03 Cardiff, Wales – Tramshed

10-04 Southampton, England – 1865

10-05 Exeter, England – The Phoenix

10-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10-08 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

10-09 Paris, France – Trabendo

10-11 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & Sohn

10-12 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Skybar

10-15 Malmo, Sweden – Plan B

10-16 Stockholm, Sweden – Melodybox

10-18 Berlin, Germany – Berghain Kantine

10-19 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’

10-21 Munich, Germany – Heppel & Ettlich

10-23 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

10-24 Düdingen, Switzerland – Bad Bonn

10-25 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

10-25 Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv

10-28 Barcelona, Spain – Upload

10-29 Madrid, Spain – Independence

10-30 Vigo, Spain – Masterclub

11-09 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

11-10 Brooklyn, NY – Mercury Lounge

11-12 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

11-13 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11-17 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

11-19 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

11-20 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

11-22 Portland, OR – Doug Fir

11-23 Seattle, WA – Crocodile