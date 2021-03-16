St. Vincent and Kid Cudi Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, St. Vincent, and Kid Cudi are the next three musical guests on Saturday Night Live. Harlow’s episode airs on March 27 and will be hosted by Maya Rudolph. The following week, April 3, St. Vincent will perform while Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya hosts. And, on April 10, Kid Cudi is the guest and Carey Mulligan is the host. Find the SNL announcement below.

Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi both released albums in December 2019: Thats What They All Say and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, respectively. In May, St. Vincent will issue Daddy’s Home. She recently shared the single “Pay Your Way in Pain.”

St. Vincent last appeared on Saturday Night Live in May 2014. Kid Cudi featured on the show more recently, performing “Ghost Town” with Kanye West in September 2018.

