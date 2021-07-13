St. Vincent Announces Down and Out Downtown Livestream Concert

St. Vincent has announced a livestream concert event called Down and Out Downtown. The show will feature the live debut of multiple songs from her new album Daddy’s Home, plus new arrangements from songs across her discography. Directed by Bill Benz, it’s set to stream on August 4 and 5 (depending on your area) on the platform Moment House. Find tickets at Moment House; check out a trailer below.

On Saturday, September 11, St. Vincent will headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.