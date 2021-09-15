St. Vincent Announces The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

St. Vincent has announced the soundtrack to her new collaborative film with Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn. The meta film about celebrity and art, directed by Bill Benz, and its soundtrack are both set to arrive on September 17. Watch the video for the title track, “The Nowhere Inn,” below. St. Vincent released her new album Daddy’s Home earlier this year.
The Nowhere Inn OST:
01 The Nowhere Inn
02 Carrie Voicemail
03 Palm Desert
04 Carrie Wave
05 Waiting On A Wave
06 Opening Limo Scene
07 Hallway Scene
08 Rooftop
09 Come To Jesus
10 Downtempo Montage
11 Sex Scene
12 Board Room
13 Spa Scene
14 Tour Bus
15 Carrie Off Bus
16 Texas Intro
17 Texas Choir
18 Bacchanal
19 Ending