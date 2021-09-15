St. Vincent Announces The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

St. Vincent has announced the soundtrack to her new collaborative film with Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn. The meta film about celebrity and art, directed by Bill Benz, and its soundtrack are both set to arrive on September 17. Watch the video for the title track, “The Nowhere Inn,” below. St. Vincent released her new album Daddy’s Home earlier this year.

The Nowhere Inn OST:

01 The Nowhere Inn

02 Carrie Voicemail

03 Palm Desert

04 Carrie Wave

05 Waiting On A Wave

06 Opening Limo Scene

07 Hallway Scene

08 Rooftop

09 Come To Jesus

10 Downtempo Montage

11 Sex Scene

12 Board Room

13 Spa Scene

14 Tour Bus

15 Carrie Off Bus

16 Texas Intro

17 Texas Choir

18 Bacchanal

19 Ending