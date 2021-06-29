St. Vincent Covers Metallica’s “Sad But True”: Listen

St. Vincent is one of the many contributors to the massive covers album The Metallica Blacklist. Ahead of the compilation’s September 10 release, she’s shared her rendition of the Metallica track “Sad But True.” Give it a listen below; scroll down for a newly released demo of the song.

The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album (best known as The Black Album). The 53-song compilation includes Metallica covers from Miley Cyrus, Kamasi Washington, Sam Fender, Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, and plenty of others.

Along with its inclusion on The Metallica Blacklist, St. Vincent’s “Sad But True” cover is the B-side to a Record Store Day 7″. On the A-side is St. Vincent’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy.”

On Saturday, September 11, St. Vincent will headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.

